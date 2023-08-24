BYD Introduces Karaoke App For Cars In Partnership With Stingray, Here's How it Works

Build Your Dreams or BYD, a Chinese car manufacturing company has been trying hard to spread its roots, not just in India, but globally. In order to attract more customers and provide an advanced music expirence, the company has collaborated with a media firm named Stingray. The partnership will allow BYD customers to enjoy the Karaoke app in their four-wheelers.

It has been reported that the brand has already created a roadmap for its vehicles, under which the company will let the owners use the inbuilt Karaoke app by the end of this year. The report also claims that the company has bigger plans for the same, starting in 2024.

How Karaoke app Works in BYD cars

The application will allow the owners or BYD car users to enjoy a wide range of music collections, using the application. Customers can enjoy any song, no matter if it is international, or in any other language, they just have to search for it by entering the artist’s name, or song name, the lyrics will start displaying on the center console automatically. The report also says that the music can be searched by singing or through any other device, same as Shazam.

Safety Features While Using Karaoke app in BYD cars

Amid this, BYD says the company has created the app in such a manner that it will not distract the owner while driving. The brand said the lyrics will stop flashing on the infotainment system when the car is on the run, ensuring the driver pays all the attention on the road. However, if the passengers want, they can change the settings and enjoy the lyrics, using a dedicated application on their smartphone.