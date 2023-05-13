Castrol Launches New Auto Care Products to Cater to Growing Market Demand

Castrol, a prominent name in India’s lubricant industry, has recently made a significant move by expanding its product portfolio into the thriving auto care segment. With a vision to offer superior service satisfaction to vehicle owners, the company aims to cater to the growing market demand with a range of innovative auto care products.

The newly introduced range includes Castrol Chain Cleaner, Castrol Chain Lube, Castrol 3-in-1 Shiner, Castrol 1-Step Polishing Compound, and Castrol Anti-Rust Lubricant Spray. These products are designed to address the specific needs of vehicle owners, providing them with reliable and trusted solutions for maintaining the performance and appearance of their vehicles.

This strategic expansion into the auto care segment comes at a time when consumers are increasingly invested in the care and maintenance of their vehicles. With growing awareness about the importance of regular maintenance and the desire to extend the lifespan of their prized possessions, there is a rising demand for high-quality auto care products that deliver effective results.

“Our foray into Auto Care is driven by our intent of moving onward, upward and forward with Castrol. The auto care segment is growing at a rapid pace with today’s consumers being increasingly invested in the care of their vehicles, thereby creating a need for reliable and trusted brands. Castrol’s range of autocare products will cater to this requirement. From fighting rust to dissolving oil and grease, our range is a new way to look after the parts that matter,” as commented by Sandeep Sangwan, the Managing Director of Castrol India Limited.

Castrol’s auto care products offer a range of benefits, from fighting rust and dissolving oil and grease to providing superior polishing and lubrication. These solutions provide vehicle owners with a new and efficient way to care for the parts that matter most, ensuring optimal performance and longevity.

To reach a wide consumer base, Castrol will leverage its extensive distribution network, including distributors, modern trade partners, e-commerce channels, and the existing Castrol Auto service outlets and Bike Points. By utilizing these channels, the company aims to make its auto care products easily accessible to consumers across the country.

With this bold move, Castrol reaffirms its commitment to innovation, growth, and delivering unparalleled value to its partners and consumers. As the demand for auto care products continues to surge, Castrol’s entrance into this segment positions the brand as a reliable and trusted choice for vehicle owners seeking top-quality solutions to maintain and care for their vehicles.