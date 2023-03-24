Chaitra Navratri 2023 started on March 22 and will end with Ram Navami on March 30. The festival sees innumerable devotees travelling to pilgrimage sites around the nation and many of them would opt for Maa Sharda Temple for blessings. Keeping in view a large number of passengers travelling to the temple near Maihar station of the Jabalpur division in Madhya Pradesh, West Central Railway has decided to add a temporary stoppage at this station of 5 minutes from March 22 to April 5 in several train schedules.

The LTT- Gorakhpur-LTT Godan Express, LTT-Chhapra-LTT Express, Chennai-Chapra-Chennai Gangakaveri Express, Valsad-Muzaffarpur-Valsad Express, LTT-Dibrugarh-LTT Express, Surat-Chhapra-Surat Taptiganga Express and LTT-Prayagraj-LTT Duronto Express will now have an added halt of 5 minutes at the Maihar station until April 5.

Chief Public Relations Officer of West Central Railway Rahul Srivastava announced the addition of the stoppage to seven pairs of trains to improve the ease of access and travel for passengers going to the Maa Sharda Devi Dham this Navratri.

Know the timetable:

Train No. 11055 LTT–Gorakhpur Godan Express will arrive/depart from Maihar station at 03:25/03:30 am and on its return journey, the arrival/departure time of train no. 11056 is 08:55/09:00 pm respectively.

Train no. 11059 LTT-Chhapra Express will arrive/depart from Maihar station at 03:25/03:30 am and on its return journey train no. 11060 Chhapra-LTT Express will arrive and depart at 08:55/09:00 pm respectively.

Train No. 12669 Chennai-Chhapra Ganga Kaveri Express will arrive/depart from Maihar station at 09:10/09:15 pm and on its return journey, train No. 12670 Chhapra-Chennai Ganga Kaveri Express will arrive/depart at 07:35/07:40 am.

Train no. 19051 Valsad-Muzaffarpur Express will arrive/depart from Maihar station at 03:35/03:40 pm and on its return journey train no. 19052 Muzaffarpur-Valsad Express, the arrival/departure timings at Maihar station will be 11:55/12:00 am.

Train No. 15945 LTT-Dibrugarh Express will arrive/depart from Maihar station at 01:05/01:10 am and the arrival/departure timing of train no. 15946 Dibrugarh-LTT Express at Maihar station will be at 11:20/11:25 pm.

Train no. 19045 Surat-Chhapra Taptiganga Express will arrive/depart from Maihar station at 02:35/02:40 am and on its return journey train no. 19046 Chhapra-Surat Taptiganga Express will have arrival/departure timing at Maihar station at 10:45/10:50 pm.

Train No. 12293 LTT-Prayagraj Duronto Express will arrive/depart from Maihar station at 08:10/08:15 am and during the return journey, train no. 12294 Prayagraj-LTT Duronto Express will have arrival/departure timing at the same station at 09:30/09:35 pm.

