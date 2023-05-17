CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Hyundai ExterGo FirstHyundai Creta EVMaruti Suzuki FronxRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » ‘Charge my Audi’ Initiative Introduced for Audi e-tron Owners, Free Charging Offered Till August
1-MIN READ

‘Charge my Audi’ Initiative Introduced for Audi e-tron Owners, Free Charging Offered Till August

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 14:03 IST

Mumbai, India

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India (Photo: Audi)

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India (Photo: Audi)

As per the details shared by the brand, the app has five charging partners, which are powered by the Numocity Technologies eMSP roaming solution.

The German luxury car manufacturer Audi India has introduced an advanced feature on a myAudiConnect application named Charge my Audi, providing Audi e-tron customers an easy access to multiple electric vehicle charging partners under a single roof.

The initiative has been taken by the company to provide Audi’s e-tron customers a more convenient option to find a charging spot nearby them, where they can enjoy a convenient route planner, real-time charger status, start and stop charging real-time state-of-charge, and an all-in-one payment gateway. The company has also introduced an offer, allowing all Audi e-Tron customers a complimentary charging service across the network till August 2023.

Also Read: All-New Renault Flagship SUV Named as Rafale, Global Debut on June 18

As per the details shared by the brand, the application features five charging partners including Aargo EV Smart, Charge Zone, Relux Electric, LionCharge, and Zeon Charging, which are powered by the Numocity Technologies eMSP roaming solution.

Reacting about the same, Executive Director of Volkswagen Group Sales India, Christian Cahn von Seelen said that as a group, they are committed to electric mobility and are continuously evaluating electric vehicles and developing the charging ecosystem. The luxury electric segment is witnessing good demand and initiatives like these for customers only strengthen the overall practicality in terms of ownership experience, Seelen added.

top videos

    Head of Audi India, Balbir Singh Dhillon also commented on the occasion. He said the brand is focused on customer-centricity. And, Audi India continuously evaluates and introduces solutions for our customers that make the ownership experience hassle-free.

    In addition, he said that Ever since they introduced the e-tron to India, they are focused on building a comprehensive ecosystem to support the transition to electric.

    About the Author
    Shahrukh Shah
    Shahrukh Shah, Sub-Editor at News18, loves to write about everything that moves on wheels. With years of experience and the required skill sets, he is...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Audi India
    2. Audi e-tron
    first published:May 17, 2023, 14:03 IST
    last updated:May 17, 2023, 14:03 IST