Chennai Airport: US Bangla First Airliner to Fly Out From New Terminal

The US Bangla Airlines in the Chennai-Dhaka sector would be the first airliner to operate from the new integrated terminal building at the airport here, the central government said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently inaugurated the New Integrated Terminal Building at Chennai Airport set up at a cost of Rs 1,260 crore.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has drawn up a migration plan for seamless shifting of airport operations from the existing one to the new terminal, a PIB release said.

Accordingly, the first trial run of international operations is expected on April 25 in line with the Operational Readiness and Airport Transfer (ORAT) process.

“US Bangla Airlines flying Chennai-Dhaka sector will be the first to operate from the New Integrated Terminal Building," the release said.

The new integrated terminal building would be able to serve 30 million passengers per annum from the earlier 23 million passengers per annum.

The building depicts the local culture by incorporating traditional rangoli, Tanjore paintings and famous temples present in the state.

The international operations at the Chennai airport is currently functioning as Terminal 4 while Terminal 3 is the international arrival. “The migration is intended in a phased manner with shifting of terminal operations from existing terminals to the new terminal NITB-T2," it said.

The migration process includes shifting all airlines and offices, food and beverages, retail, government agencies for seamless operations.

Maintaining that the old and new terminals would be operated simultaneously during the initial phases, select airlines with narrow body aircraft would operate from the new terminal in the next phase which is expected to be in May.

It would be followed by wide-body operators as the operations in the new terminal stabilise to accommodate the passenger requirement, the release stated.

Once the migration is completed, the existing T-4 would be converted to a domestic terminal and T-3 would be demolished for taking up NITB Phase-II work, it said.

The new terminal of Chennai Airport is ever so close to commencing operations and the team is putting all efforts to deliver a splendid terminal to passengers, it added.

