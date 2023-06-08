Chennai Metro: Bulk QR Pre-Booking Facility Launched, Aims to Boost Commuting Experience

In an effort to enhance the commuting experience for passengers, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has taken a notable step. CMRL has introduced a new feature aimed at boosting ridership, allowing corporate events to pre-book bulk QR tickets.

This initiative enables corporates to provide their employees/participants with the convenience of easy travel by incorporating QR codes on event invitations, ensuring seamless transportation.

Zifo Technologies Pvt Ltd, a renowned global provider of data management solutions for the life sciences industry, has partnered with Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) for an innovative collaboration. This groundbreaking initiative introduces the first-ever implementation of metro ticketing through pre-booked unique QR code tickets, which will be printed on the invitations for the company’s upcoming employee and family meet event.

As part of this collaboration, the firm has obtained 5,000 pre-booked unique QR code tickets, granting complimentary access to the Chennai Metro Rail network for the entire duration of their event.

Also Read: Gurgaon Metro: Union Cabinet Approves New Line Between HUDA City Centre and Cyber City

The CMRL statement further explained, “By incorporating these unique QR code tickets into the event invitations, Zifo Technologies aims to provide a hassle-free transportation solution for their employees and their families. The attendees will be able to travel to and from the event venue without any additional cost, enjoying the convenience and efficiency of the metro system.”

Chennai Metro Rail Limited emphasised that the Bulk QR Ticket Booking initiative by corporate entities brings multiple benefits, not only for the companies themselves but also for daily commuters. This innovative approach offers several advantages such as seamless travel, improved corporate branding and image, an eco-friendly solution that promotes the utilization of public transportation and infrastructure, an enhanced corporate employee experience, and increased event participation, among others.

CMRL has also introduced a WhatsApp chatbot-based ticketing service to ensure smooth and convenient travel for passengers. This mobile application provides the simplest way to purchase tickets, allowing passengers to acquire up to six tickets simultaneously that remain valid for the entire day. This initiative aims to enhance the ease of ticket procurement, ensuring a seamless travel experience for all passengers.

Meanwhile, Metro Rail has extended an invitation to corporates to engage in bulk booking arrangements and has requested interested parties to contact the department via email at lmc@cmrl.in. The subject line should be marked as “Bulk/Corporate Ticket Pre-Booking" for efficient communication and coordination.