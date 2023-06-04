Chennai Metro: Operations Starting on IT Stretch By 2027; Check Stations, Route and More

Commuters along the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) in Chennai have long been grappling with the challenges of transportation. The lack of efficient public transportation options has made commuting a daily struggle for residents and office-goers in the area. The congested roads, unreliable bus services, and limited connectivity have contributed to long travel times and increased frustration among commuters. To combat the issue, Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL) is now aiming to introduce train services covering a crucial 20-kilometre stretch from Nehru Nagar in Perungudi to Siruseri by 2027.

Chennai Metro Phase II Stations

The Phase II project is a part of Corridor 3, which spans from Madhavaram to SIPCOT. With a total length of 116 kilometres and a budget of Rs 61,843 crore, this ambitious project will cover several stations. The planned stations include Nehru Nagar, Kandhanchavadi, Perungudi, Thoraipakkam, Mettukuppam, PTC Colony, Okkiyampet, Karapakkam, Okkiyam Thoraipakkam, Sholinganallur, Sholinganallur Lake I Metro, Sholinganallur Lake II Metro, Semmancheri I Metro, Semmencheri II Metro, Gandhi Nagar, Navalur, Siruseri, Siruseri SIPCOT I Metro, and Siruseri SIPCOT II Metro.

Chennai Metro Phase II Route

CMRL officials have revealed that the route from Madhavaram to Taramani will be constructed underground, while the remaining section leading up to the last station in Siruseri will be an elevated stretch. To streamline the construction process, the tender for this section was divided into two parts: Nehru Nagar to Sholinganallur and Sholinganallur to SIPCOT. Contracts for both sections were awarded in the previous year, and construction activities are currently underway at various locations along OMR.

The inclusion of the Nehru Nagar to Siruseri stretch in the Phase II project was prompted by the daily commuting challenges faced by OMR residents and workers travelling to different parts of the city. Despite high hopes that this section would be among the first to be operational due to its significant benefits, commuters may have to wait an additional four years before they can take advantage of the new metro line.

In addition, the establishment of a compact depot with 8-10 stabling lines will enable essential train maintenance and basic repairs prior to the commencement of operations on the stretch. However, despite the anticipated difficulties, CMRL remains committed to delivering the project as planned.

Phase II’s successful implementation will bring about a remarkable reduction in commuting challenges for numerous residents and workers along the OMR corridor. By improving connectivity, minimizing travel time, and providing enhanced convenience, the new metro line holds the potential to revolutionise public transportation in Chennai.