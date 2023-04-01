Chennai Metro Phase 2: IT Parks, Offices to Get Exclusive Access via Skywalks, Foot Overbridges

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is all set to provide IT parks and big offices, on the phase 2 corridor, direct access to the nearest metro station, once it opens. As reported by The Times of India, the city’s metro rail corporation will make it easier for people to travel to the metro station through exclusive skywalks and foot overbridges in the phase 2 line. Set to open in 2026, the line will connect IT corridors on OMR and Porur. The CMRL may also ask IT offices to pay an exclusive fee to access the corridor.

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited has borrowed this idea from Bengaluru, which has introduced a corporate package that gives direct access from office campuses to metro stations via walkaways. The project has been implemented for a 30-year period for a price of Rs 10 crore.

“We have offered to provide direct access to our phase-2 stations to companies on the Porur-Poonamallee stretch,” a CMRL told the Times of India. “On our elevated lines, companies near a station can simply plug into our viaducts through a FOB (foot over bridge). It can be done on the Porur and OMR stretches.” The official added that if the usage is good, the CMRL may consider waiving the fee.

This is not the only development on the Chennai metro on the phase 2 corridor that has made the news. Chinese manufacturer Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Company Ltd. has won the contract to install platform screen doors (PSD) for the stretch between Poonamallee and Light House in the corridor. The city’s metro rail corporation has awarded the contract to Zhuzhou for Rs 100 crore. The section between Poonamallee and Light House is one of the three corridors for the phase 2 line. The entire phase 2 corridor is being constructed at a cost of Rs 61,843 crore.

As reported by The Hindu, the platform screen doors will be installed in both underground and elevated stations in the phase 2 project and will prevent commuters from crossing tracks. These doors are in sync with the train doors and will open only when the train arrives.

As of now, the platform screen doors have been installed only in underground stations of Chennai’s phase 1 and phase 1 extension lines.

