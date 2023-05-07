Chennai Metro Phase II: Track Laying on Poonamallee-Porur Stretch to Begin In July

In a fresh development regarding the phase II of Chennai Metro Rail project, the CMRL is geared up to start track-laying on the Poonamallee-Porur stretch in the next two months. This section of the phase II project which aims to connect the Light House to Poonamallee is expected to open by the end of 2025, reported the Hindu.

Notably, the overall project spans over the metropolis for a distance of 118.9 km and has been designed at a cost of Rs. 61,843 crore. The project will be opened to the public in stages. As per the latest report, CMRL officials who are eager to launch the train services from Poonamallee to Porur are hoping to accelerate the construction progress to meet the deadline, and remain confident about the 2025 deadline.

Speaking on the same, an official said that the track laying work will begin in July this year, further hoping that it will be finished in a year’s time. “Each day, the contractor should be able to lay about 80 metres of track. The preparation work and material will be loaded in the site by the end of June," he added as quoted by The Hindu.

He also noted that some constraints may delay the construction of two stations along this stretch. The official added that the viaduct work is going on well.

Chennai Metro Phase II Stations

Speaking about the particular stretch, it is a part of corridor 4 of the Chennai Metro Rail’s phase II construction work. While the previous corridor connected Madhavaram to SIPCOT, this one will link Madhavaram to Sholinganallur.

If reports are to be believed, the section between Poonamalle and Power House will be opened first and its construction is also divided into two phases which will be carried out by two separate contractors. While one will work on the section from Poonamallee to Porur, the other one will work between Porur and Power House.

The construction was proceeding quite quickly before the work slowed down a bit due to multiple issues between Porur and Power House including a small road, which necessitated the need to acquire property and divert traffic in order to complete the construction.

