Chennai Metro Rail Limited to Introduce Mass Rapid Transit in These Three Cities, Details Here

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has already wrapped up the feasibility survey for the upcoming metro rail projects that include a rapid transport system in Salem. A thorough report of the survey was reportedly handed over to the Tamil Nadu government on August 31.

M. A. Siddique, the managing director of the CMRL, met the additional chief secretary for special projects, Ramesh Chand Meena at the CMRL headquarters where the former submitted the detailed feasibility report (DFR), as Times of India reported. Apart from the Salem metro, the Chennai metro authority is also planning to set up rapid transit lines in other two cities– Tirunelveli and Trichy.

Salem Metro Route

In an effort to connect most of the important places of the city, the CMRL proposed to develop a two-corridor network in Salem, covering a distance of 35.19 kilometres. On August 14, CMRL officials informed the state government that the Salem metro project will be implemented in two routes which will cover almost 40 kilometres, a source close to the project told TOI.

Speaking about the feasibility survey, the source further revealed to the outlet that the fixing alignment of the proposed routes was influenced by land availability as well as some site factors. According to him, the CMRL had to struggle to finalise the stretch as the city of Salem already has a number of overpasses. However, the experts overseeing the survey work were hopeful that construction work for the metro project wouldn’t affect those existing flyovers, the source confirmed.

Salem Metro Stations

Following the field study, the CMRL has decided to set up one route of the Salem metro between Karuppur and Nalikkalpatty. This stretch will connect several prominent places like Salem railway junction, Mamangam, Four Roads, District Collectorate, old bus terminus and some parts of the Dasanaickenpatty area.

Meanwhile, the second corridor will be built between Ayothiyapattinam and Uthamacholapuram. This line will cover highly populated areas like Maniyanur, Ammapet and Udayapatty. The corridors and the number of stations were finalised, considering Salem’s anticipated urban transport needs over the next 30 years due to the surge in population.

The Tamil Nadu government laid the founding stone for the Salem rapid metro in 2021 after the Union Ministry made an announcement regarding the upcoming metro rail projects across tier-2 cities. Then the Chennai metro authority put out a tender for Salem metro’s feasibility study last year and Aarvee Associates, a Hyderabad-based roped in the project for Rs 38 crore.