China: Kia EV5 Breaks Cover Globally, Likely To Reach Indian Shore By 2025

The Hyunda’s sister company Kia has been focusing more on electric cars lately. Recently, it has been reported that the brand has been working on EV5, where the photos of the near-production concept got leaked online. Now, the brand has cleared all the doubts related to design and key features by showcasing the electric SUV at the Chengdu Motor Show in China.

The upcoming EV5 will be the third e-SUV in the company’s lineup after EV6 and EV9, which is likely to reach Indian shores somewhere around 2025.

Kia EV5 Design

Talking about the design first, the newly debuted EV5 shares some of the design elements from its concept version, which was displayed in March. However, the production model will come with some changes including different alloy wheels, traditional wing mirrors, and reverse-opening rear doors. Apart from this, customers might not get the swiveling seats, which were showcased in the concept mode.

Kia EV5 Exterior

If one would analyse the electric SUV deeply, they will find out that EV5 is inspired by EV9, which already marked its official appearance in AutoExpo2023. Both vehicles share similar front fascia, lower body cladding, and unique chromed alloy wheels. When it comes to the dimensions, EV5 is 1,875mm wide, 4,615mm long, 1,715mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,750mm and a weight of 1,870kg.

Kia EV5 Battery and Power

Under the hood, the upcoming Kia EV5 is likely to be offered with an 82kWh battery pack, which will generate a max power of around 215 bhp and 310Nm of peak torque. As far as the range is concerned, the electric SUV is expected to provide a claimed range of around 600km. However, the Kia has not revealed or shared any related details about the same as yet.