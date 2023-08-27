China: Wuhan-London Direct Flight Resumes Operations after Three Years, Details Here

A couple of days back, the first flight from the Chinese city of Wuhan, Hubei, left for London after almost 3 years. The direct flights from Wuhan to Europe were suspended to stop COVID-19 from spreading to other parts of the world. On Friday morning, an Airbus A350, carrying 270 passengers, took off for London’s Heathrow airport from Wuhan.

The China Southern Airlines will operate this flight every Friday, connecting Wuhan to London. The timings of the flight have also been confirmed. The flight will leave the Wuhan airport at 2:15 AM and reach London’s Heathrow Airport at 7:10 AM local time. The return flight will take off at 11:05 AM local time from Heathrow Airport and arrive in Wuhan at 5:00 AM the next day.

Li Shuwen, the Vice Sales Manager of China Southern Airlines Hubei Branch, said that the first flight that flew for London saw the load factor of the passengers reaching 88 percent, whereas the inbound flight exceeded it hitting the 90 percent mark. He also added that he was very optimistic about the revenue from this route.

Li also said that the flights, scheduled in November, were almost 80 percent booked with just 20 percent capacity left, highlighting the demand for the seats on the route. He also said that China Southern Airlines has plans to add another weekly flight on the same route, adding, though, it will take some time and people will have to wait until November.

The China Southern Airlines flight started operating on May 30, 2018, connecting Wuhan to London but it had to be grounded in 2020 after the outbreak of COVID-19 in Wuhan.

The Wuhan Tianhe International Airport, other than this, has resumed nine more routes for better connectivity between countries. Among them are routes connecting China with Dubai, Sydney, Singapore, Tokyo and Bangkok.