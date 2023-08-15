Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic Unveiled In Indonesia, India Launch on Cards?

After debuting the most talked SUV C3 Aircorss in India, the French car manufacturer now displayed the same car at the 2023 Indonesia International Auto Show. While the cars from both countries share the same styling and design, the only changes have been made in terms of gearbox and seating arrangements.

The international model will be sold in an automatic transmission in the Indonesian market, unlike India, where the SUV is available in a manual version only as yet. However, some report claims that the company has a plan to introduce the 6-speed automatic gearbox soon for the Indian market as well.

Citroen C3 Aircross Indonesia

Apart from the gearbox, another major difference includes the seat configuration. The report says the Indonesian spec will hit the market with only 7 seating arrangements, while the Indian version will be sold in both 5 and 7 seats capacity.

When it comes to the whole package, bearing the mentioned changes, both cars share the same exterior and interior. Customers from both countries get the same split headlamp, heavy cladding on the sides, muscular bumper, LED taillamps, two reflectors at the rear with the company’s nameplate, alloy wheels, and roof rails with sharkfin antenna.

Talking about the inside, both the cars flaunt unchanged a large infotainment system, the same AC vents, multi-function steering wheel, among others.

Citroen C3 Aircross Engine

Under the hood, the Indonesia-spec has been powered with 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, which makes same 108 bhp of power and 205 Nm of peak torque. Coming to the Indian model, the unit produces 108 bhp and 190 Nm, which lesser than the international version.

Citroen C3 Aircross Expected Price

Interested customers will be able to book the vehicle from September. The company expected to launch the feature-loaded C3 Aircorss at the price range between Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom) and might goes up to 14 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top models.