Citroen C3 Aircross Bookings to Open From September 15

Citroen India is all set to commence the bookings for the the highly-anticipated C3 Aircross from September 15 onwards.

The price revelation for this game-changing SUV is just around the corner, scheduled for next month!

Under the hood, the C3 Aircross houses a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that generates a top power of 110 bhp. The engine is further mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The brand is likely to introduce an automatic gearbox sometime later.

The fully-loaded C3 Aircross Max trim, offering both five and seven-seat configurations, setting it apart from the competition in the hotly contested midsize SUV arena.

The C3 Aircross will rival the likes of the Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, the ever-popular Hyundai Creta, and the formidable Kia Seltos.

The price strategy for the C3 Aircross has been revealed by Citroen India, which also pledged that it will be “in the middle of the segment." It’s important to keep in mind, though, that the C3 Aircross doesn’t come with plenty of bells and whistles to make the offer more appealing, despite its adaptability in seating configurations.

Having said that, the SUV misses out on features like ventilated seats, wireless charging, a sunroof, automatic climate control, a powered driver’s seat and LED headlamps. When it comes to safety, it’s equipped with two airbags, a number that falls short of the six airbags offered by its rivals.