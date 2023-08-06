Citroen C3 Aircross SUV Review: Dare To Stand Out

In a world where practicality meets style and adventure without knowing any bounds, the Citroen C3 Aircross SUV emerges as a promising contender. This versatile and eye-catching compact SUV offers a perfect blend of comfort, innovation, and driving pleasure.

We recently had the exhilarating opportunity to take the wheel of Citroën C3 Aircross SUV. We were eager to experience the road first-hand and discover whether this SUV could truly deliver on its promise of style, comfort, and an unfiltered sense of adventure. Here in this review piece, we have shared the first drive experience of the Citroën C3 Aircross SUV, a vehicle that guarantees to redefine the way we perceive urban mobility.

Citroen C3 Aircross Dimensions & Design

As we approached Citroën C3 Aircross SUV, it was hard to ignore its striking presence. Its iconic silhouette and imposing stance had an undeniable charm that set it apart from the mundane crowd of SUVs. The aggressive front grille, flanked by halogen headlamps and dual-LED DRLs, further intensified its commanding presence. With 200mm ground clearance and the stylish Quadratic 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, the SUV seemed ready to conquer any terrain. The 3D jewel effect tail lamps and rear spoiler added a touch of sophistication to its appearance, while the glossy black rear embellisher and dual-tone roof enhanced its style quotient. Its best-in-class dimensions, measuring 4323mm in length, 1796mm in width, and 2671mm wheelbase, ensured ample space and a captivating road presence.

Citroen C3 Aircross Seating

Having experienced the SUV firsthand, we were immediately captivated by its versatile seating options. Having said that, the SUV is offered with two seating configurations: 5-seater and the segment-first Flexi-Pro 5+2 seater. We drove both variants. Inside, the abundance of headroom and kneeroom provided a genuinely comfortable atmosphere.

The Metropolitan Beige Leatherette upholstery exuded elegance and style. Opting for the 5+2 seater, the 3-step recliner in the 2nd row offered relaxation along with a luxurious experience. On the other hand, the 5-seater version boasted of thoughtful amenities like armrests for both driver and 2nd-row passengers. Notably, the adjustable nap rest for the 2nd and 3rd rows in the 5+2 seater configuration emphasized long-distance comfort. The 3rd-row seats further impressed us as they could easily be removed to accommodate extra space. Lastly, the adjustable headrests provided that extra touch of personalization for a truly comfortable ride.

Citroen C3 Aircross Features

The SUV is offered with two distinct interior themes - the salient Anodised Bronze and the sophisticated Anodised Grey. The dual-tone black and grey dashboard exuded a sense of modernity. It was further complemented by the leather-wrapped steering wheel. The 10.2-inch Citroen capacitive touchscreen took the centre stage with screen mirroring, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto connectivity. However, the SUV lacked wireless connectivity, and the touchscreen interface was notably minimal, showcasing only a limited array of functions. To utilize the navigation system, you have to link your mobile device to the infotainment unit via a USB cord.

The 7-inch TFT cluster provided three personalized modes thereby delivering information at a glance. Navigating tight spots was a breeze with the reverse parking camera and sensors. With access to 35 intelligent features through the next-gen MyCitroen Connect, we felt truly in control during the drive. However, the SUV misses out on certain features such as a push start/stop, six airbags, automatic climate control, LED headlamps, powered driver’s seat adjustments, and rear AC vents (in a 5-seater). The driver-side door is also equipped solely with window open-close controls. Besides these, the cabin experiences a relatively high level of NVH. When compared to its rivals, the cabin’s quality falls short of expectations, indicating a considerable amount of cost-cutting undertaken by the manufacturer for coming out with an aggressive pricing, perhaps.

Citroen C3 Aircross Safety Features

The all-new Citroen C3 Aircross gets an extensive array of safety features. These include standard dual airbags for both the driver and co-passenger, front fog lamps, day/night IRVM, ABS with EBD, hill-hold assist, ESP, TPMS, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, a high-speed alert system, and front driver and passenger seatbelts equipped with pretensioners and load limiters.

Citroen C3 Aircross Color Options

The All-New Citroën C3 Aircross SUV presents an array of color choices, with four striking monotone shades – Polar White, Steel Grey, Platinum Grey, and Cosmo Blue. For those seeking a dual-tone aesthetic, the SUV offers contrasting roof colors in White, Grey, or Blue. During my experience, I had the privilege of driving both the 5-seat variant in Cosmo Blue and the 5+2 seat variant in Polar White.

Citroen C3 Aircross Rivals

In terms of competition, the recently unveiled Citroen C3 Aircross finds itself pitted against notable rivals, including the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, MG Astor and Volkswagen Taigun.

Citroen C3 Aircross Engine

The all-new Citroen C3 Aircross SUV is powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged engine that generates an impressive maximum power of 108 bhp and a peak torque of 190 Nm. This engine is coupled with a 6-speed manual gearbox. At present, the SUV is exclusively available with a manual gearbox, though the manufacturer has intentions to introduce an automatic gearbox in the future.

Citroen C3 Aircross Mileage

The SUV has an ARAI-certified mileage of 18kmpl with a fuel tank capacity of 45 litres. However, during our brief drive, we achieved somewhere around 14-15kmpl and it is safe to take the SUV for an unperturbed drive of nearly 600 km in one go.

Citroen C3 Aircross Driving Experience

The suspension system consists of a Macpherson Strut with coil spring at the front and a twist beam with coil spring at the rear. Impressively, the SUV’s suspension setup performed exceptionally well. Negotiating potholes and bumps felt remarkably smooth. The sensation closely resembled the legendary “Flying Carpet" effect, delivering an enhanced driving experience.

In terms of the brakes, the SUV is equipped with ventilated discs at the front and drum unit at the rear. Notably, it stands out in its segment as the sole SUV capable of ascending a hill and maintaining its position in neutral gear without any backward rolling. While the SUV exhibits commendable performance within urban settings, we noticed a slight performance dip on highways, where it falls short in delivering the required acceleration for overtaking other vehicles. Despite being equipped with a turbocharged motor, the SUV still leaves room for improvement in terms of power delivery. In contrast, the vehicle’s torque output remains notably commendable.

Citroen C3 Aircross Pros and Cons

Citroen C3 Aircross Pros:

Versatile Seating Configuration

Exorbitant Suspension Setup

Citroen C3 Aircross Cons:

Sunroof Missing

No Automatic Gearbox

Citroen C3 Aircross Bookings and Deliveries

The bookings for the all-new Citroen C3 Aircross will open in September. However, the deliveries of the vehicle will commence from October onwards.

Citroen C3 Aircross (Expected) Price in India

The all-new Citroen C3 Aircross SUV is expected to fall in the price category of Rs 10 lakhs - Rs 15 lakhs (ex-showroom).

Citroen C3 Aircross Review: Verdict

Opting for the Citroen C3 Aircross over its rivals holds several enticing advantages. Notably, it introduces a 5+2 seating configuration with removable third-row seats, a segment-first feature that enhances versatility. With a longer wheelbase than its competitors, the C3 Aircross offers superior spaciousness. Its impressive 444-511 litres boot capacity outshines all rivals. However, it lacks wireless connectivity and boasts a minimalist touchscreen.

Navigating tight spaces becomes effortless with the reverse parking camera and sensors. While the MyCitroen Connect system empowers drivers with 35 intelligent features. Despite certain omissions like push start/stop, six airbags, automatic climate control, LED headlamps, powered driver’s seat adjustments, and rear AC vents (in the 5-seater), the C3 Aircross impresses with its hill-climbing prowess. Though its highway performance could be improved, the C3 Aircross offers robust torque delivery, making it a standout choice. Amidst rivals, its unique attributes and innovative features position the C3 Aircross as a compelling contender in the SUV arena. As for the price, the brand has not disclosed it yet. However, it is anticipated to fall in the price range of Rs 10 lakhs - Rs 15 lakhs (ex-showroom).