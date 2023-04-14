Citroen C3 Gets New Feature-Loaded 'Shine' Variant in India, Priced at Rs 7.60 Lakh

Citroen India has introduced a new range-topping ‘Shine’ variant in the C3 hatchback line-up at a sticker price of Rs 7.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in the country. Citroen C3 Shine comes loaded with a plethora of exclusive features. Furthermore, the company announced that the C3 range now complies with the BS6 Phase II emission norms.

Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head, Citroën India added, “We are excited to launch the new Shine variant of the Citroën C3 with the latest features that customers in this segment are aspiring for. With the new Citroën Connectivity 1.0 now on board the C3, this hatch with a twist will truly be perfect all-round package for the young and progressive customer in this competitive segment."

Talking about Citroen C3 Shine features, it boasts of electrically adjustable ORVM, rear parking camera, day/night IRVM, 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, front fog lamps, rear skid plates, rear wiper & washer, and rear defogger. In addition, the French brand has equipped the Shine trim with My Citroen Connect app with 35 Smart connectivity features as part of the Citroën’s Connectivity 1.0 plan.

Interested buyers can book and test drive the updated C3 range along with the Shine grade at the brand’s La Maison phygital showrooms across India. The customers can also book and buy the hatch online. Below are Citroën C3 BS6 Ph II Variant wise prices (ex-showroom Delhi):

1.2P Live ₹ 6,16,000 1.2P Feel ₹ 7,08,000 1.2P Feel VIBE PACK ₹ 7,23,000 1.2P Feel DUAL TONE ₹ 7,23,000 1.2P Feel DUAL TONE VIBE PACK ₹ 7,38,000 1.2P Shine ₹ 7,60,000 1.2P Shine VIBE PACK ₹ 7,72,000 1.2P Shine DUAL TONE ₹ 7,75,000 1.2P Shine DUAL TONE VIBE PACK ₹ 7,87,000

