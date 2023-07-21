Citroen C3X Crossover Sedan Spotted in India; Likely To Be Launched In 2024

French automobile manufacturer Citroen is preparing to launch the all-new C3X crossover sedan in the country. The Citroen C3X will be the fourth vehicle that will be based on the C3 platform, with Citroen ec3 and Citroen c3 already in the market.

Due to the lack of mass-market coupe-styled vehicles in India, a recently seen well camouflaged test mule in Bengaluru stood out for it slanted rear end. This test car mimics Citroen model design cues and appears to be the future Citroen C3X crossover sedan, despite the lack of any brand logos.

So far, a few images of the test mule from a side angle have been taken, revealing a portion of the front profile and the design of the headlights. It resembles the ones found on the Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross. The flap-style door handles present on practically all India-spec Citroen cars are also a dead giveaway from the side. The rear features a sloping crossover design with precise details masked by another layer of camouflage.

No, this isn’t the upcoming Mahindra XUV500 coupe but the @CitroenIndia C3x or C3 based sedan (rear box could be fake for testing)Proof - the interior pic showcases same C3 air vent & dashboard print design. Citroen indeed is in overdrive mode for the Indian market pic.twitter.com/rTHnWIAjqi — Bunny Punia (@BunnyPunia) July 20, 2023

Citroen C3X Crossover Sedan: All You Need To Know

The India-specific The Citroen C3X could use the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine as the C3 and C3 Aircross. This petrol engine produces 110PS and 190Nm in the hatchback and is exclusively paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Citroen might, however, boost the C3X’s performance output and add an automatic gearbox to match the C3 Aircross.

For a more economical entry point, the company may offer the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (82PS and 115Nm) mated with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Citroen C3X will be built on the CMP modular platform, and presently supports the C3 hatchback and the future C3 Aircross.

The C3X is most likely to get a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It will also have a manual climate control and 7-inch digital driver’s display. In terms of passenger safety, the vehicle will be provided with up to six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) electronic stability control (ESC), ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

According to reports, the Citroen C3X crossover sedan is most likely to arrive in India in 2024, with an ex-showroom starting price of around Rs 10 lakh. The C3X is all set to compete with vehicles such as Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Skoda Slavia, Tata Curvv, and Volkswagen Virtus.