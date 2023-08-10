Citroen eC3 EV Price Hiked in India; Here's Updated Variant-Wise Price List

The French car manufacturer Citroen, which has been trying hard to spread its roots in the Indian market, hiked the prices on one of its EVs named eC3. As per the reports, the company has increased the price of this electric car by up to Rs 25,000 on every model, barring the base trim.

Now, the vehicle comes at the starting price of Rs 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and the top model goes up to Rs 12.68 lakh (ex-showroom). Interested customers can purchase the vehicle by visiting the company’s authorized showroom, or- the same can be done through Citroen’s official website online.

Citroen EC3 Latest Price In August

The Citroen Feel variant, which used to come at a price tag of Rs 12.13 lakh, now comes with an updated price tag of Rs 12.38 lakh. Amid this, the top model Feel Vibe Pack and Feel Vibe Pack (Dual-tone) also witnessed the same price hike, and have been selling under the latest price tag of Rs 12.53 lakh and Rs 12.68 lakh respectively. To note, all the above-mentioned prices are ex-showroom.

Citroen EC3 Battery Pack and Range

The Citroen eC3 features a 29.2kWh battery pack, which provides decent power created by a front axle-mounted electric motor. The unit produces a max output of 56bhp and 143Nm of peak torque. The Citroen has claimed that the EV can run at a top speed of 107km/h and provides a decent range of 320 km on a full top-up.

The EV takes hardly an hour to charge the vehicle fully through DC fast charger. While, with a home charger, it takes 10.5 hours to reach from 10 percent to 100 percent battery mark.