Citroen to Unveil All-New SUV in India on April 27

French automaker Citroen has officially announced the launch of its all-new SUV on April 27, 2023. The automaker has shared an official invite stating the same. Not many details have been revealed about the SUV yet. However, the sources suggest that it might be called “C3 Aircross”. Moving on, the new SUV will be the second model of the C-Cubed project. It will target emerging markets.

The upcoming Citroen SUV will be manufactured in India and is aimed at capturing a significant market share in the highly competitive compact SUV segment in the country. Citroen’s parent company, Stellantis, has already invested heavily in its Indian operations to produce world-class vehicles that cater to the needs of Indian customers.

The upcoming SUV is likely to be offered in two seating layouts: 5- and 7-seat. The latter will get bench-type seats in the second and third rows. We can further expect the new model to be larger than the European-spec C3 Aircross.

According to industry sources, the new Citroen SUV is likely to come equipped with a range of advanced features, including a spacious cabin, modern infotainment system, and state-of-the-art safety features. The SUV will be powered by a petrol engine, with a possibility of an electric variant in the future.Design-wise, the new model will be similar to a typical SUV rather than a minivan. It will feature shorter front and rear overhangs. It will have a longer wheelbase in comparison to the hatchback model.

The 5-seater SUV will lock horns with Hyundai Creta, Toyota Hyryder, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, VW Taigun, MG Astor, and the Skoda Kushaq. The 7-seater vehicle will rival the likes of Kia Carens and the Maruti Suzuki XL6. Citroen might introduce more features as standard with the SUV. Furthermore, it might get a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a digital instrument console, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, power windows, 4 speakers, auto AC among many others.

The Citroen C3 Aircross is expected to be priced competitively, making it an attractive option for buyers looking for an affordable yet feature-rich SUV in the Indian market. The SUV will be available for purchase through Citroen’s extensive dealer network across the country.

With the launch of its new SUV, Citroen is looking to establish a strong foothold in the Indian market and compete with established players in the segment. The company has already made a mark with its first offering, the Citroen C5 Aircross, which has received a positive response from Indian buyers since its launch.

