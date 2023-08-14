Cochin Airport: Direct Flight Services Launched from Kerala to Vietnam

Direct flight services from Kerala to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam were launched from the Cochin International Airport on Saturday.

The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), in a statement issued on Sunday, said the new flight service by Vietnamese airline Vietjet was a significant milestone for it.

The new flight service has resulted in adding 45 flights connecting Kochi to Southeast Asian destinations, CIAL said.

The launch ceremony was inaugurated by Jay L Lingeswara, Vice President (Commercial) of Vietjet, who expressed overwhelming gratitude for the positive response from passengers of both nations, the CIAL statement said.

“The inaugural flights on this momentous day operated at full capacity. It signifies the growing demand for direct connectivity between Kochi and Vietnam.

“I am also optimistic about expanding this connectivity by introducing additional flights from other Vietnam cities to the Kochi route, thereby fostering stronger ties and facilitating seamless travel," said Lingeswara is quoted as having said in the statement.

The new flight service was announced on July 11, a few days after Vietnamese Ambassador, Nguyen Thanh Hai, met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on July 5 and promised to start a direct flight service between Ho Chi Minh City and Kochi.

After the meeting, Vijayan had said in a tweet that the direct flight service would enhance ties between Kerala and Vietnam and also boost the state’s tourism and development.

The direct flight service, designated as VJ1811, will operate four days a week - on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, it said.

Departing from Ho Chi Minh City at 19:20 hours, the flight is scheduled to arrive at Cochin International Airport at 22:50 hours and the return flight, VJ1812, will depart from Kochi at 23:50 hours, reaching Ho Chi Minh City at 06:40 hours, it added.

“This service marks a historic milestone for CIAL as it establishes the first direct air link between Kerala and Vietnam, creating a significant avenue for both business and leisure travel.

“Furthermore, this new addition complements CIAL’s existing flight services to various Southeast Asian destinations, enhancing the airport’s connectivity and reinforcing its status as a vital hub for international travel," the statement said.

It further said that the partnership between CIAL and Vietjet “proves an ever-evolving landscape of aviation and a celebration of shared goals in providing seamless, convenient, and reliable air travel experiences".