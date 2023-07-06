Combat Rainy Season Odour In Your Car with These Easy Hacks

Monsoons are here, and all sorts of problems regarding cars start appearing during this season. One of the biggest problems is the odour that comes from inside the car. It becomes difficult to drive the car because of the unpleasant smell, and the passengers also suffer greatly. The smell also spoils the mood, whether you are sitting or driving. So today let’s take a look at some easy tips that, if adopted, can drive away the bad smell of the car in minutes.

The main reason for the bad smell of the car in the rainy season is moisture. When a car starts to smell, it can be understood that there exists moisture inside, which further causes fungus to grow there. Then, no matter how much freshener you sprinkle, the smell does not go away easily. For this reason, you must keep a check on the car to ensure that it does not absorb moisture from anywhere. So try to avoid keeping wet clothes, wet umbrellas, cotton pads, etc. inside the car during the rainy season.

Make sure that no moisture is entering the vehicle due to a leak. If you are travelling with children keep in mind that no food is left in the car. Food spoils quickly in the rainy season, due to which bad smells can spread inside the car.

Also, do not forget to check that you are not stepping inside the car wearing wet shoes or slippers. The water from wet shoes gets accumulated on the floor mat, which gradually starts to stink. If the floor mats get wet, try to dry them as soon as possible. If the smell is strong, leave the car doors open for a few hours so that fresh air from outside can enter.

Along with this, don’t forget to clean the air conditioner, as it may develop mildew that is caused by bacteria or fungi and leads to a bad odour. To remove the mildew, run the heater with the blower at full speed. Keep the windows open, so that the cabin does not heat up, and don’t forget to service your air conditioner once a year. Apart from this, if you want the cabin of the car to smell good, you can use alcohol-free perfume during rainy days.