Commuters Travelling on Bundelkhand Expressway to Pay Toll

Commuters travelling on the 296-km long Bundelkhand Expressway will have to start paying toll from Wednesday onwards. The Expressway was inaugurated on July 16 last year.

The toll plazas on the four-lane wide access-controlled expressway connecting Etawah to Chitrakoot via Auraiyya, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba and Banda will become functional from Wednesday.

A Maharashtra-based firm Inderdeep Construction Company has been hired by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) for toll collection.

Four-wheelers will be charged Rs 620 for a single trip and Rs 993 for return trip within 24 hours. Light commercial vehicles and mini buses will pay Rs 990 for a single trip while buses and trucks will pay Rs 1,995 for a trip.

Multi-axle vehicles, trailers and earth movers will be liable to pay additional charges.

UPEIDA chief engineer Salil Kumar said Inderdeep Construction Company will run the toll plaza for a year and the authority will get Rs 68.39 crore (including GST) as annual fees through the operations.

UPEIDA had launched the bids to operate the expressway in January but could not find a suitable agency for six months.

It was only after it relaxed the condition for the bidder to provide at least Rs 100 crore of revenue annually to UPEIDA, three companies came forward to bid for the project in the fifth call.