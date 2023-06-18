Maruti Suzuki Has 3.86 Lakh Pending Orders, Average Waiting Period Goes Upto 3-4 Months

The leading car manufacturer in India Maruti Suzuki has been witnessing a decent sale for the past few years, all thanks to its hot selling product that includes Baleno, and Breeza among others. Despite the growing sales number, the company has been facing a massive number of pending orders over 3,86,000.

It has been reported that the Maruti Suzuki has yet to deliver more than 3,86,000 vehicles. Apart from this, the recently launched Jimny, which has turned many heads with its advanced features and ability to compete against Mahindra Thar, also saw great bookings over 31,000 units, taking its waiting period up to 8-9 months.

Maruti Suzuki Pending Orders

Currently, the brand has an overall 55,000 pending bookings for Brezza. While Grand Vitara features 33,000 pending bookings. As far as the Fronx is concerned, it is also not behind in the race as it is having more than 28,000 pending orders with 4 month waiting period.

Maruti Suzuki’a Senior Executive Officer Comment on Pending Orders

Recently, the company’s Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Shashank Srivastava confirmed that the feature-loaded MPVs Ertiga and XL6 have a collective backlog of over 1 lakh units. Informing about the reason, he said backlog orders are there due to the supply chain crisis and production constraints, which the company has been witnessing for a quite long time.

Previous Statement

Earlier, reacting about the same, the Srivastava told the media that the brand has been receiving an overwhelming response for their products, especially from That competitor Jimny. He said the company had been receiving around 1,000 bookings per day at the time when the car did not make its official appearance in the market. Then also he revealed that the firm had witnessed a booking rate of around 300 per day for Baleno-based Fronx.