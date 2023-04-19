Dangerous Wind Conditions Disrupts 100 Flights on South Korean Island

Nearly 100 flights were grounded on South Korea’s Jeju Island on Tuesday due to dangerous wind conditions.

The weather authorities issued alerts for high winds and wind shear, which refers to sudden changes in wind direction and speed, for the island, reports Yonhap news agency.

As of 8.50 am, Jeju International Airport had reported the cancellation of 97 domestic flights to and from the airport.

In addition, a flight from Singapore, scheduled to arrive at Jeju at 6.45 am, was diverted. A total of 480 flights were scheduled for Tuesday.

In the early morning, wind gusts of 12.8 meters per second blew in areas surrounding the airport. The wind is forecast to range between 10.3-15.6 mps in the afternoon.

The strong winds also disrupted sea transportation with 43 passenger ships to and from Jeju cancelled. “Since strong winds are expected to disrupt flight operations, travellers are advised to check the flight status in advance," an official at Jeju Airport said.

