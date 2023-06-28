Delhi: 4th Runway at IGI Airport to Start Operations from July 13

As air travel increases post covid-19, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Internation (IGI) airport becomes one of the busiest airports nationwide. To reduce the rush, and provide a seamless and better flying service to the passengers, the concerned authorities have been working on the fourth runway for quite a long time. Now, the IGI is all set to kickstart service on the long-delayed from July 13.

While confirming the news, Airports Authority of India (AAI) chairman Sanjeev Kumar told the media that once the operation will start on the fourth runway, India’s IGIA will be having a similar number of runways as compared to Washington’s Dulles International Airport.

Delhi International Airport Runways

The report says after launching the new runway, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) will close the use of the other two runways for renovation. First one falls between Terminals 1 and 3, and the remaining one close to the Shivaji statue.

Here’s What An Airport Offical Said About Fourth Runway

Commenting about the same, a senior airport official informed that the main runway (10/28) will be shut for recarpeting (once the fourth runway starts its operations), and service on this runway will guide the flights before the year ends or the start of 2024.

He also revealed the second runway, which is close to the Shivaji statue side (11R/29L) also will stop its operation the for almost two months for some renovation. Meanwhile, from June or July, next year onwards, all four runways will be providing the service at the airport, senior official added.

It has been speculated that once the work will start on all four runways, it will boost the flight handling capacity to well over 100 aircraft per hour.