CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Mumbai Pune Expressway 2023 Honda City ReviewHyderabad Metro2023 Skoda KushaqBMW X3
Home » Auto » Delhi Airport: Full Emergency Declared After Dubai-bound Plane Suffers Bird-Hit
1-MIN READ

Delhi Airport: Full Emergency Declared After Dubai-bound Plane Suffers Bird-Hit

Published By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: April 01, 2023, 14:38 IST

New Delhi, India

Sanitation process is underway at Delhi airport. (Photo: Paras Yadav/ News18.com)

Sanitation process is underway at Delhi airport. (Photo: Paras Yadav/ News18.com)

Last month, a bird strike incident forced an Air Asia flight, en rounte to Pune, to make an emergency landing at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar

A full emergency was declared at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday afternoon after a Dubai-bound FedEx aircraft suffered a bird-hit.

Last month, a bird strike incident forced an Air Asia flight, en rounte to Pune, to make an emergency landing at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar. The plane suffered a bird hit soon after taking off from the airport.

In October last year, an Akasa Air plane flying from Ahmedabad to Delhi hit a bird, which caused sustained radome damage. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft sustained radome damage as a result of the bird strike at 1,900 feet. Earlier that day, on October 15, a bird struck a Mumbai-Bengaluru Akasa Air flight.

A radome is a body part attached to an airplane’s nose-mounted radar that is often referred to as the plane’s nose due to its conical shape. However, in addition to offering protection, it enables the radar to receive electromagnetic signals without distortion.

RELATED NEWS

Animal and bird strikes have become a common phenomenon at Indian airports, but the number of incidents has increased significantly this year compared to last. This is primarily due to increased air traffic, but inadequate infrastructure and poor waste management in several cities also play a significant role.

(details to follow)

Read all the Latest Auto News here

About the Author
Sumedha Kirti
Sumedha Kirti is a Chief Sub Editor with over eight years of experience — both at the desk and reporting. She is a graduate from Delhi University's Mi...Read More
Tags:
  1. Delhi airport
first published:April 01, 2023, 14:30 IST
last updated:April 01, 2023, 14:38 IST