CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Delhi Airport: New Lounge Operational at Terminal 3 for Business, First Class Flyers
1-MIN READ

Delhi Airport: New Lounge Operational at Terminal 3 for Business, First Class Flyers

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: July 20, 2023, 12:11 IST

New Delhi, India

Delhi Airport (Photo: Vinamra Longani / Twitter)

Delhi Airport (Photo: Vinamra Longani / Twitter)

The new T3 lounge at Delhi Airport, which is for business and first class passengers, will be operated by Encalm Hospitality Pvt Ltd.

DIAL on Wednesday said a new lounge for business and first class air passengers has been operationalised at Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) is the operator of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital.

Delhi Airport (Photo: Vinamra Longani / Twitter)

The lounge ‘Encalm Prive’ “currently spans out at 22,000 square feet approximately, and once fully operational it will flaunt a massive area of 30,000 square feet, making it the biggest lounge facility in India," DIAL said in a release.

The lounge, which is for business and first class passengers, will be operated by Encalm Hospitality Pvt Ltd.

Now, there are three lounges at the airport. DIAL is a consortium led by GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Paras Yadav
Paras Yadav, Trainee at News18, is an Automobile Journalist with remarkable educational background in the domain of mass communication and holds more ...Read More
Tags:
  1. aviation
first published:July 20, 2023, 12:11 IST
last updated:July 20, 2023, 12:11 IST