Delhi Airport: Nine Flights Diverted to Jaipur Due to Bad Weather

As many as nine flights were diverted from the Delhi airport to Jaipur on Wednesday evening due to bad weather in the national capital.

Light rain and thunderstorm lashed the national capital in the evening under the influence of a western disturbance affecting northwest India. There were also winds gusting up to 40 kilometers per hour.

A total of nine flights were diverted from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) to Jaipur on account of bad weather in the evening, according to an airport official.

Earlier, the IMD predicted a spell of rain and cloudy weather starting Wednesday night under the influence of the fresh western disturbance.

