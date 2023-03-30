CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Mumbai Pune Expressway 2023 Honda City ReviewHyderabad Metro2023 Skoda KushaqBMW X3
Home » Auto » Delhi Airport: Nine Flights Diverted to Jaipur Due to Bad Weather
1-MIN READ

Delhi Airport: Nine Flights Diverted to Jaipur Due to Bad Weather

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: March 30, 2023, 08:56 IST

New Delhi, India

Image used for Representation. (Photo: IANS)

Image used for Representation. (Photo: IANS)

A total of nine flights were diverted from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) to Jaipur on account of bad weather in the evening

As many as nine flights were diverted from the Delhi airport to Jaipur on Wednesday evening due to bad weather in the national capital.

Light rain and thunderstorm lashed the national capital in the evening under the influence of a western disturbance affecting northwest India. There were also winds gusting up to 40 kilometers per hour.

Also Read: Air India Flight Leaves 17 Passengers at Vijayawada Airport, Takes off 3 Hours Prior

A total of nine flights were diverted from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) to Jaipur on account of bad weather in the evening, according to an airport official.

RELATED NEWS

Earlier, the IMD predicted a spell of rain and cloudy weather starting Wednesday night under the influence of the fresh western disturbance.

Read all the Latest Auto News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Paras Yadav
Paras Yadav, Trainee at News18, is an Automobile Journalist with remarkable educational background in the domain of mass communication and holds more ...Read More
Tags:
  1. aviation
first published:March 30, 2023, 08:56 IST
last updated:March 30, 2023, 08:56 IST