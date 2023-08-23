CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Delhi Airport: Major Mishap Averted as Two Vistara Aircraft Get Clearance for Take-off, Landing at Same Time

Curated By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: August 23, 2023, 13:59 IST

New Delhi, India

Major Mishap Averted at Delhi Airport (Photo: News18)

Two Vistara aircraft were given permission for take off and landing at the same time on Delhi Airport but the mishap was averted by the ATC

Delhi Airport could have witnessed a major mishap on Wednesday morning as two Vistara airline planes were cleared to take-off and land at the same time. However, it was averted by the ATC which aborted the take-off of the flight UK725 which was going to Bagdogra from Delhi.

The Vistara Delhi-Bagdogra flight was given clearance to take off from the recently inaugurated runway while another Vistara flight coming to Delhi from Ahmedabad, after landing on a parallel runway, was inching closer to the end of the runway.

“Both were given permission at the same time but ATC took control immediately. The ATC (Air Traffic Control) officer on duty asked Vistara flight to abort take-off,” an official, aware of the developments, told ANI.

Mayank Gupta
Mayank Gupta, Deputy News Editor, has an extensive experience of a decade in automobile journalism and has successfully covered several editions of th...Read More
first published:August 23, 2023, 13:49 IST
last updated:August 23, 2023, 13:59 IST