Delhi Airport: Major Mishap Averted as Two Vistara Aircraft Get Clearance for Take-off, Landing at Same Time

Delhi Airport could have witnessed a major mishap on Wednesday morning as two Vistara airline planes were cleared to take-off and land at the same time. However, it was averted by the ATC which aborted the take-off of the flight UK725 which was going to Bagdogra from Delhi.

The Vistara Delhi-Bagdogra flight was given clearance to take off from the recently inaugurated runway while another Vistara flight coming to Delhi from Ahmedabad, after landing on a parallel runway, was inching closer to the end of the runway.

“Both were given permission at the same time but ATC took control immediately. The ATC (Air Traffic Control) officer on duty asked Vistara flight to abort take-off,” an official, aware of the developments, told ANI.