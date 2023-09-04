Delhi-Bound Indigo Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Bhubaneswar Airport, Here's Why

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight was forced to execute an emergency landing at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) after encountering a mid-air technical issue.

The incident shocked both the passengers and the airport staff, but fortunately, all on board are reported to be safe and sound.

This gripping incident unfolded just 40 minutes after the aircraft had taken off from the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA). When mid-flight technical problems were discovered, the flight crew responded quickly, putting the passengers in a stressful situation.

BPIA Director, Prasanna Pradhan, disclosed to PTI, “After the detection of technical problems mid-air, the Delhi-bound IndiGo flight made the emergency landing at the airport at 8.20 am." The urgency of the situation led to the declaration of a full-scale emergency as the aircraft prepared for its descent.

Surprisingly, the plane landed safely at Bhubaneswar Airport, preventing every passenger from harm. According to early reports, a bird strike during flight may have been the root of the technical issue.

An official close to the incident explained, “All passengers are safe. We suspect that the technical problem was developed due to a bird hit." However, the aircraft will only be allowed to take to the skies once it secures the necessary clearances from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Describing the harrowing experience, Trinath Lenka, a passenger who was on board during the ordeal, shared, “Shortly after taking off, the pilot informed us about the technical problem, and the aircraft made the landing at the Bhubaneswar airport safely." It was undoubtedly a tense moment for everyone on board, but the crew’s professionalism and swift action ensured a safe landing.

This incident serves as a reminder of the critical role played by airline staff and aviation authorities in ensuring the safety of passengers during unexpected challenges in the skies.