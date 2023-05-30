CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Hyundai ExterGo FirstHyundai Creta EVMaruti Suzuki FronxRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Delhi: Extended Ashram Flyover Completely Open For Heavy Vehicles, Details Here
1-MIN READ

Delhi: Extended Ashram Flyover Completely Open For Heavy Vehicles, Details Here

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 11:34 IST

Delhi, India

Ashram flyover traffic. (Photo: IANS)

Ashram flyover traffic. (Photo: IANS)

The 1.4 km flyover expansion project, which began in June 2020 and was supposed to be finished in a year, was delayed because of the Covid-19 lockout and the pollution restriction.

In order to provide people a big relief from the traffic congestion in Delhi, the government has been working on an extension of the Ashram flyover for so long. Now, the work has been done, and commuters can use the newly stretched route without any restriction.

While confirming the news, Public Works Department (PWD) minister Atishi Singh said that the pending construction on Sarai Kale Khan towards Lajpat Nagar will also get completed in the upcoming days, and people will be able to enjoy the seamless movement on these routes. She said with the help of the concerned department, PWD has successfully completed the work, lifted the wires, and allowing commuters to use the route without any restriction.

Delhi PWD Minister Atishi Singh on Ashram Flyover

She also informed that the extended flyover, which was inaugurated by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on March 6, likely to provide massive relief to lakhs of commuters in the city. The expanded ashram flyer system will provide dedicated lanes for heavy vehicles, reducing travel time and facilitating faster movement. This will also help in reducing the overall traffic on the roads, resulting in lesser pollution and better air quality, the PWD minister added.

top videos

    Due to its connection to the DND Flyway and Mathura Road, the Ashram Flyover is regarded as one of the busiest routes in the city. The Delhi government planned to begin a 1.4 km flyover extension project in June 2020 in order to address the issue of traffic congestion that is often brought on by large vehicles. But, the project got delayed due to the Covid-19 lockout and the pollution restriction, which was supposed to get finished within a year.

    About the Author
    Shahrukh Shah
    Shahrukh Shah, Sub-Editor at News18, loves to write about everything that moves on wheels. With years of experience and the required skill sets, he is...Read More
    first published:May 30, 2023, 11:20 IST
    last updated:May 30, 2023, 11:34 IST