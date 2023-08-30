Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RAPIDX Corridor: Major Milestone Achieved with Completion of 2 Km Tunnel

The ambitious Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RAPIDX corridor celebrated a major accomplishment on Tuesday with the flawless completion of the 2 km-long tunnel between Anand Vihar and Sahibabad. This is a significant step towards improving regional connectivity.

The spectacular accomplishment was completed with the stunning breakthrough of the “Sudarshan 4.4" tunnel boring machine (TBM) at the Vaishali retrieving shaft in Ghaziabad.

The event was graced by the presence of Vinay Kumar Singh, the Managing Director of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), who initiated the breakthrough by remotely activating the breakthrough button. Esteemed directors and senior officials of the corporation also bore witness to this momentous occasion.

The ‘Sudarshan 4.4’ TBM, which commenced its journey from the launching shaft at Anand Vihar, has now successfully reached the Vaishali retrieving shaft, marking a significant advancement in the tunnelling projects.

With the remarkable completion of the entire tunneling process in under 18 months, credit is due to the deployment of seven cutting-edge Sudarshan TBMs. These advanced machines played a pivotal role in boring the 12km-long parallel tunnels that constitute the underground section of India’s pioneering RRTS corridor. Furthermore, the remaining stretch of the 70km-long corridor primarily comprises elevated sections, with an impressive 80 percent completion rate for the viaduct.

The construction of these complicated tunnels required the utilization of over 80,000 precast segments. These meticulously crafted tunnel segments were created at advanced casting yards situated in Karkardooma, New Delhi, and Shatabdi Nagar, Meerut.

Moving on, a total of four tunnels that began at the Anand Vihar subterranean RAPIDX station have been successfully established in Delhi. These tunnels basically helps in the seamless movement of trains. Among them, two parallel tunnels, each measuring approximately 3km, will serve as the vital link between Anand Vihar station and New Ashok Nagar station. Additionally, another pair of parallel tunnels, measuring about 2km each, will seamlessly connect Anand Vihar station to Sahibabad station.

With this outstanding accomplishment, the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RAPIDX corridor makes a significant advancement, getting closer to its ultimate fulfilment and promising a transformative impact on regional connectivity and mobility.