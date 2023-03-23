The Vande Bharat Express, India’s semi-high-speed train, will soon connect the national capital Delhi with Jaipur. The rake of the train will arrive in Jaipur on March 24. The Delhi-Jaipur route has been thoroughly electrified but it had to be modified a bit because double-decker trains run on this route. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the launch of the train on the Delhi-Jaipur route and also revealed the modifications.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to flag off the Vande Bharat Express train running between Jaipur and Delhi. Although the North Western Railway is yet to electrify several other routes, the first route to be fully electrified for the operation of the Vande Bharat train was the Delhi-Jaipur division. Preparations to operate the semi-high-speed train are in their last stage and the Railway Minister has already visited Jaipur to cross-check the maintenance work and announced the tentative date of commencement of train operations.

According to Captain Shashi Kiran, CPRO, North Western Railway, the total installed traction power supply capacity in the Jaipur division is 2373.6 MVA. 11 TSS stations have been established in this division and 168 rail services are being operated on the electric traction.

There has been a significant reduction in noise and air pollution due to the electrification of the route, making it an eco-friendly section for rail operation. The dependence of trains on imported diesel has also reduced as a result of the electrification and a significant reduction in carbon emission has also been observed.

Jaipur division is saving fuel cost worth Rs 178 crore annually as compared to the previous year and apart from this the carbon emission was cut down by about 47 thousand million tonnes from last year.

Currently, about 90 per cent of the NW Railway zone has been electrified and the complete electrification is expected to happen by the end of the first half of 2024. This is being done as more Vande Bharat trains are expected to run in this zone soon.

