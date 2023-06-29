Delhi-Ludhiana Direct Flight Starting Soon, Big Charter 19-Seater Aircraft to Operate

The long wait for direct flight connectivity between Ludhiana and Delhi NCR seems closer to the end. The private airline, which has been allotted the route, has reportedly completed all the formalities to begin flight operations at the Sahnewal airport in Ludhiana.

Big Charter, which will be in charge of the UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik scheme) route– Hindon-Ludhiana-Hindon– has postponed the start of flight operations till June 30 but is done with the initial procedures, a report by the Times of India said.

Speaking to the outlet, AAI officials close to the development, said that the private airline has already built a new ticket counter at the Sahnewal airport along with a backup office and ramp area, while also settling the security deposit about two weeks ago.



“The airline has completed formalities here and once they get the aircraft, they will get clearance from the Directorate General Civil Aviation (DGCA) to operate it as such permission is needed to fly new aircraft,” AAI sources said, as quoted by the TOI. They confirmed the flight operations would start soon but did not disclose any date for the launch.



Direct flight operations between Ludhiana and Delhi NCR have been suspended for two years now. The last time when a flight operated on this route was on April 9 in 2021. Hopes for a revival were sparked when Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia informed AAP MP Sanjeev Arora about the allotment of the Hindon-Ludhiana-Hindon (UDAN) route on January 27.



“After the UDAN 4.2 bidding round, Big Charters has been given the right to operate the Hindon-Ludhiana-Hindon UDAN route with a nineteen-seater type of aircraft and will start operating in the summer schedule of 2023,” Scindia said.



While discussing the delay, Captain C S Randhawa, the executive vice-president of Big Charters, told the national daily that they have already placed the order for the aircraft, which is yet to be delivered from Canada. Randhawa further said that they had to receive the green signal from the Ministry of Defence as the Hindon airport serves as a defence airfield. Asked about a potential date, Randhawa said it could be started in the next two months.