Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor: RapidX Service Approved, Trains to Operate at 160 Kmph

The priority section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor is all set to become the first railway system in India with trains running at maximum operational speed of 160 kmph in the entire stretch. The Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) has approved the operation of RapidX service on this corridor. A few days back, the Railways Ministry had sanctioned RRTS Rolling Stock for this route, which has a design speed of 180 kmph.

It has been reported that multiple Independent Safety Assessors last year rigorously inspected the processes undertaken by NCRTC for implementing this world-class new-age transit infrastructure project. Hence, the entire system has been completely scrutinized and only after the clearances, Ministry of Railways and CMRS have given a green signal to it.

The construction work on the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor corridor started in June 2019 and despite the COVID-19 pandemic causing serious damage due to multiple lockdowns, NCRTC is finally ready to start the commercial operations. It has been learnt that the complete corridor will be commissioned along with Metro services in Meerut within the scheduled timeline of June 2025.

NCRTC worked with several stakeholders on this project which includes Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Finance, Department of Telecom, State Govt. of UP, Haryana, Rajasthan and GNCTD, Asian Development Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, New Development Bank and officials of Ghaziabad and Meerut districts.

NCRTC is now all set to officially start the operations and maintenance phase as its O&M team of NCRTC NETRA, DB and Alstom will be working hard to provide fast, safe, and comfortable regional commute for the people who take a ride on RapidX trains.