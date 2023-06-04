Delhi Metro Airport Express Line: How to Buy Ticket on WhatsApp, Step-by-Step Guide Here

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has introduced a convenient service for commuters of the Airport Express Line, enabling them to purchase tickets using a WhatsApp-based ticketing service. This innovative system allows passengers to receive their tickets in the form of QR codes directly through the messaging app.

Each passenger can generate a maximum of six QR code-based tickets for both individual and group journeys. These tickets remain valid until the end of the business day, ensuring flexibility for passengers. However, it is important to note that passengers must exit the destination station within 65 minutes or the source station within 30 minutes from the time of entry. While this innovative service streamlines ticketing, it is essential to keep in mind that ticket cancellations are currently not available.

Here’s a step-by-step guide for purchasing a metro ticket for the Airport Express Line via WhatsApp:

Save DMRC’s official WhatsApp number, 9650855800, in your contacts or scan the provided Chatbot QR code at customer care or ticket counters along the Airport Express Line. Open WhatsApp and send a message saying “Hi" to the DMRC number. When prompted, choose your preferred language. Select one of the available options: Buy Ticket, Last Journey Tickets, or Retrieve Ticket. Choose the Source and Destination stations for your journey. Specify the number of tickets you want to purchase. Confirm your selection and proceed to make the payment using a Credit Card, Debit Card, or UPI. After completing the transaction, a QR code will appear in the WhatsApp chat box. Upon reaching the metro station, simply tap the QR code against the designated scanner at the AFC gates for both entry and exit purposes.

By following these steps, you can conveniently purchase and use your metro ticket for the Airport Express Line via WhatsApp, making your travel experience hassle-free.

As a pilot project, the ticket purchase facility through the WhatsApp chatbot is currently limited to the Airport Express Line. This specific metro line spans a distance of 22.7 kilometres and serves six stations, connecting New Delhi with Dwarka Sector 21.

The introduction of this feature will enhance the efficiency and convenience of commuting on the Delhi Metro, particularly for national and international travellers to and from the airport.

DMRC has collaborated with PeLocal Fintech Private Limited to implement the chatbot service on WhatsApp, available in both English and Hindi languages. As part of this initiative, the gradual elimination of tokens has been planned.