Delhi Metro: Pink Line Set for 12.55 km Extension, Plans to Create India's First Ring Metro

In a groundbreaking development, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has unveiled plans to extend the Pink Line by an impressive 12.55 kilometers. This extension will connect Majlis Park station in the north to the Maujpur station in the east. Having said that, the Pink Line, upon completion, will be known as the nation’s first-ever circular metro system.

This ambitious extension is an essential part of the DMRC’s massive Phase IV expansion project, which includes 28 new stations and an astounding 65.10 km of new metro lines. The Phase IV project, which is expected to cost 35,000 crore (US$4.4 billion), intends to considerably improve Delhi’s transit infrastructure.

The construction of the Pink Line extension is projected to commence in 2023, with a target completion date of 2025. Employing the design-build methodology, the DMRC has given the construction contract to a partnership of three esteemed companies, ensuring the project’s swift and successful execution.

Delhi’s transit system is about to take a major step forward with the Pink Line extension. By seamlessly joining the city’s north and east, this extension will remove accessibility gaps that have long troubled commuters. Additionally, it offers relief from the capital’s roadways’ ever-worsening traffic congestion.

In the overall plan of the development of the Delhi Metro, the significance of the Pink Line extension cannot be emphasised. The Delhi Metro will solidify its position as India’s largest metro system by incorporating this development, expanding its reach and influence. Additionally, this forward-thinking move will move Delhi closer to a sustainable and habitable future.

Key Advantages of the Pink Line Extension:

Bridging the North-East Divide: The extension will establish a vital link between the northern and eastern parts of Delhi, facilitating seamless travel for thousands of commuters.

The completion of the Pink Line extension will not only revolutionize the capital’s transportation network but also establish Delhi as a model city for sustainable and seamless urban living.