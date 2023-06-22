Delhi Metro: QR-based Ticketing System Set to Launch by June-End, Details Inside

In a major breakthrough, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is all set to introduce a cutting-edge QR-based ticketing system, making daily commute hassle-free for the masses.

With this groundbreaking DMRC service, passengers will bid farewell to the age-old tokens when traveling on the Delhi Metro. According to officials, the application for this technology has reached its final testing phase, as reported by Hindustan Times.

The QR-based ticketing system is expected to launch by the end of June.To assure the flawless operation and error-free generation of QR code tickets, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is now carrying out internal tests. Prior to making the technology available to passengers, the corporation’s goal is to identify and fix any potential problems. After this, the passengers would be able to use only their cell phones to enter and exit Metro stations.

Once implemented, commuters will be able to access Delhi Metro stations using only their smartphones. DMRC is currently in the testing phase, and Anuj Dayal, the principal executive director of corporate communications, expressed optimism about the upcoming launch by the end of June, post the final testing phase.

According to a report by India Today, approximately 75 percent of DMRC commuters presently utilize smart cards for metro travel. This figure saw a surge from around 70 percent before the COVID-19 pandemic to 78 percent in May last year. Presently, DMRC witnesses a daily footfall of approximately 5.5 to 6 million trips, accounting for nearly 90 percent of the pre-pandemic passenger count. During that period, there were an average of 6-6.5 million passengers commuting every day.

The process of generating tickets through QR codes requires commuters to utilize the Delhi Metro Rail app. Users of the app will have the convenience of multiple payment options to purchase their tickets. Once the payment is completed, the app will generate a unique QR code. To enter the Metro station, commuters simply need to hold their smartphones in front of the QR code scanner at the automatic fare collection (AFC) gates.

With the upcoming QR-based ticketing system, the Delhi Metro is set to redefine the way people travel in the capital. The technology promises a seamless and convenient experience, reducing the dependency on physical tokens and ushering in a new era of digital commuting. Stay tuned as the DMRC revolutionizes the way we travel in Delhi with this revolutionary QR-based ticketing system, coming soon by the end of June!