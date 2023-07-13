Delhi Metro: Rithala-Narela Corridor Likely to Extend Up to Kundli in Haryana, Check Details

In an exciting development, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Tuesday that the proposed Rithala-Narela corridor of the network might be extended all the way up to Kundli in Haryana, providing enhanced connectivity to the neighboring state.

According to a statement by the DMRC, if permitted, this extension would be the fourth Delhi Metro extension into Haryana, following the Yellow Line (Gurugram), Violet Line (Faridabad), and Green Line (Bahadurgarh).

The extension is planned as an addition to the existing Shaheed Sthal-Rithala corridor of the Red Line, potentially establishing Delhi Metro’s first-ever corridor connecting Haryana and Uttar Pradesh via Delhi. Initially, smaller stations with four-coach train capacity are proposed to meet the initial traffic demands. However, there is provision for future expansion to accommodate eight-coach trains, as revealed by officials.

Delhi Metro Rithala-Narela Corridor: Route

The total length of the proposed corridor is estimated to be 27.319 km, consisting of 22 stations. While most of the stretch, approximately 26.339 km, will be elevated, around 0.89 km will be at ground level. Out of the 22 stations, 21 will be elevated, while one will be at ground level, as outlined by the DMRC.

Delhi Metro Rithala-Narela Corridor: Stations

The proposed stations along this route include Rithala, Rohini Sector 25, Rohini Sector 26, Rohini Sector 31, Rohini Sector 32, Rohini Sector 36, Barwala, Rohini Sector 35, Rohini Sector 34, Bawana Industrial Area – 1 Sector 3, 4, Bawana Industrial Area – 1 Sector 1, 2, Bawana JJ Colony, Sanoth, New Sanoth, Depot Station, Bhorgarh village, Anaj Mandi Narela, Narela DDA Sports Complex, Narela, Narela Sector 5, Kundli, and Nathupur.

This extension will significantly benefit the residents of the new residential colonies in Narela, where the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has recently launched housing schemes featuring more than 3,500 flats. The statement by DMRC highlighted the positive impact that previous expansions, such as the one to Dwarka, had on boosting connectivity to those areas.

Moreover, the extension of the Red Line will connect this region with the already operational Red Line, which stretches all the way up to Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, covering vital locations in central and east Delhi.

Officials have already revised the route alignment and station planning for all the stations along the extended corridor. Currently, topographical surveys, traffic surveys, and environmental impact assessment studies are underway for the 5-km portion from Narela to Kundli.

By the end of this month, the updated comprehensive project report for the Rithala-Narela-Kundli corridor is anticipated to be submitted. According to the DMRC, after finalisation, the DPR would be submitted to the government for review and approval.