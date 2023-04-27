Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line Faces Disruption In Peak Office Hours

Delhi Metro commuters traveling to their destinations via the Yellow Line had a rough time Thursday morning due to the disruption in the train services. However, in their latest tweet, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has shared an update and informed passengers that “normal services” have resumed.

The delay in train services on the Yellow Line between the Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat stations started after 7 am and continued till 9 am. For the betterment of passengers, the Delhi Metro authorities also shared a suggestion, asking them to take the Violet Line instead of the Yellow Line for some time to reach their stops between Kashmere Gate-Central Secretariat.

At 7:43 am, DMRC tweeted: “Yellow Line Update: Delay in services between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat. Normal service on all other lines.”

Yellow Line UpdateDelay in services between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat. Normal service on all other lines. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) April 27, 2023

In a follow-up tweet, DMRC added: “Commuters traveling between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat can also use the Violet Line. All efforts are being made to restore normal services on the impacted portion in Yellow Line.”

Commuters traveling between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat can also use the Violet Line.All efforts are being made to restore normal services on the impacted portion in Yellow Line. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) April 27, 2023

Finally, at around 9:06 am, DMRC shared that “normal services have resumed” on the Yellow Line.

Normal services have resumed. https://t.co/BGtekqm1jG— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) April 27, 2023

The regular updates by DMRC about the train services on the Yellow Line on Thursday arrived after many commuters shared their issues and complaints on Twitter. “Is it working ok from Central Secretariat to Huda City centre?” asked one user while another tweeted: “Don’t call it a delay when the service has stopped altogether. No metro is going towards Huda City Centre from Kashmere Gate. People are being asked to take the violet line.”

Is it working ok from Central Secretariat to Huda City centre— Satish verma (@deena2nath) April 27, 2023

Don’t call it a delay when the service has stopped altogether. No metro is going towards Huda City Centre from Kashmere Gate. People are being asked to take the violet line.— Working Class Hero (@BiharRatna) April 27, 2023

One more user wrote: “Experiencing delay on Yellow Line between Delhi Haat INA and Huda City Centre.”

Experiencing delay on yellow line between Delhi haat INA and Huda City Centre— Tanu Saraswat (@Puzzled_damsel) April 27, 2023

This user, who followed the advice and opted for Violet Line to reach their destination stop, asked other to go for “other mode of transportation” due to huge crowd at the Central Secretariat station on the Violet Line. “Guys in case you are able to reach central secretariat via violet line opt for other mode of transportation from there as there is a huge crowd you won’t be able to stand at the platform I waited for so long at stairs,” read the tweet.

Guys in case you are able to reach central secretariat via violet line opt for other mode of transportation from there as there is a huge crowd you won’t be able to stand at the platform i waited for so long at stairs— Rahul Mehra (@Rahul_Mehra91) April 27, 2023

Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line connects HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon to Samyapur Badli in Delhi.

