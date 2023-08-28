Delhi to Get 400 Electric Buses Ahead of G20 Summit, Details Here

Delhi is all set to witness one of the major events named G20 or Group of 20 in September. All the related arrangement is already at its peak as 19 countries including the European Union will come together to attend the summit. It has been reported that ahead of the big event, the national capital will have as many as 400 electric buses, out of which some of them will be used for the summit before joining the DTC fleet.

According to the reports, all the buses will be given the green signals or will be flagged off days before the G20. Some of the officials from the transport department said, the upcoming electric buses will be equipped with an advanced mechanism, allowing them to have higher battery capacity, which will provide better services to the people in two shifts.

E-buses Features

Talking about safety, a senior official said all the upcoming electric buses will be equipped with a real-time monitoring system and CCTV cameras, which will provide a great safety for the passengers while traveling at any time in the city. Apart from this, the buses also will have automatic pneumatic wheelchair ramps, which will make it easy for people with disabilities, official said.

Here’s What Transport Minister Says

Commenting about the same, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said under the leadership of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, people who are coming from different parts of the world, will take back good memories of the city. He said the CM has been focusing on introducing clean fuel, which is not just a convenient way of traveling but also reducing pollution on a large scale.

Meanwhile, Delhi has somewhere around 7,500 buses and 400 electric buses, managed by the DTC. After introducing these new e-busses, the number will cross 800 in the electric segment.