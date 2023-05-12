Delhi to Get More EV Charging, Battery Swapping Stations: NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay

To kill the range anxiety among EV users, New Delhi Municipal Committee (NDMC) decided to install more charging stations in the city. The report says the committee is also set to give a push to increase the battery swapping facilities at selected points in the national capital.

While confirming the news, NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay said the plan to add more EV charging stations is under development. He said that amid the rise of fuel prices in the city, electric vehicles are expected to catch higher demands in the future. And, for that creating EV charging stations is the need of the hour. He said several app-based aggregators are opting for e-bikes. Soon the city will have a web of such stations, and people will not worry about charging issues, Upadhyay added.

In addition, Upadhyay said that they are unable to provide charging stations in every location in Delhi. Prioritising must be done in areas where many individuals are traveling, said. He also stated that the total number of charging stations has not yet been determined, and the allocation method to such operators must be determined in a timely way.

A senior official also claimed that the nation’s capital has somewhere around 100 electric vehicles (EV) charging stations presently. In order to push green mobility, some of the charging stations soon will have battery swapping facilities, which is quite normal in overseas, a senior official added.

He said the sole purpose to enhance such facilities is to provide EV users easy accessibility for charging their vehicles from anywhere in the city.

Meanwhile, despite being the very polluted city in the world, the government trying hard to convince residents to opt for greener and cleaner vehicle options for their travel.