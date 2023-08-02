CHANGE LANGUAGE
DGCA Allows IndiGo Flight to Almaty in Kazakhstan From September 5
DGCA Allows IndiGo Flight to Almaty in Kazakhstan From September 5

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: August 02, 2023, 17:57 IST

New Delhi, India

DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) has approved operations of IndiGo from Delhi to Almaty with effect from September 5, 2023.

Aviation regulator DGCA has approved IndiGo’s plans to start flight services to Almaty in Kazakhstan. The country’s largest airline by domestic market share has embarked on an ambitious international expansion.

In February, the carrier announced plans to start direct flights to six overseas destinations — Nairobi (Kenya), Jakarta (Indonesia), Tbilisi (Georgia), Baku (Azerbaijan), Tashkent (Uzbekistan) and Almaty (Kazakhstan).

“DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) has approved operations of IndiGo from Delhi to Almaty with effect from September 5, 2023," a senior official said on Tuesday. The airline is set to commence the Mumbai-Nairobi route this week.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Paras Yadav
Paras Yadav, Trainee at News18, is an Automobile Journalist
  1. aviation
  2. IndiGo
first published:August 02, 2023, 17:57 IST
last updated:August 02, 2023, 17:57 IST