DGCA Issues Advisory to Airlines on Unauthorised Cockpit Entry, Warns of 'Stringent Enforcement Action'

In a strong response to incidents of unauthorised individuals being present in the cockpit, aviation regulator DGCA issued an advisory on Friday stating such incidents are likely to distract the cockpit crew from carrying out sensitive functions, leading to potential errors that could jeopardise the security of airline operations.

Taking in view of the recent instances where unauthorised people were allowed inside the cockpit during scheduled flights, it states that those authorised to enter the cockpit and occupy the jumpseat in aircrafts registered in India are specified under the Aeronautical Information Circular (AIC) 17 of 2019. The notice states crew members, officer of the Civil Aviation Department, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ministry of Civil Aviation of the rank of Joint Secretary and above or a duly authorised representative of the manufacturer odf the aircraft are allowed to enter the cockpit.

“Any one so authorised to enter the cockpit shall comply with the requirement of CAR Section 5 Series F Part III regarding flight and post-flight BA test," it reiterated.

The DGCA has asked the heads of operations to sensitise their pilots and cabin crew members to strictly follow the AIC measures and prevent any unauthorised entry in the cockpit through appropriate means.

“Any non-compliance with the applicable regulation, dealing with unauthorised cockpit entry, shall be dealt with strictly and may also invite stringent enforcement action," it said.

The DGCA had made strong note of the incident in which an Air India pilot permitted a female friend to enter the cockpit during a Dubai-Delhi flight.

The top aviation regulator had also suspended the licence of an Air India pilot by one year for allowing an unauthorised person in the cockpit of the Chandigarh-Leh flight earlier this month. The licence of the Pilot-in-command was suspended for one year while the licence of the First Officer was suspended for a period of one month, the DGCA said.

Following the incident that took place on June 3, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered grounding of both pilots pending investigation.