Ducati Announces Ranveer Singh As Brand Face, Gets First Diavel V4 of India

The luxury yet high-performance bike manufacturer Ducati announced the Bollywood Actor Ranveer Singh as their brand face in India. From now onwards, the actor will promote the brand on the internet including across his official social media handles.

The company also gifted him the newly launched Diavel V4, which has been introduced at the starting price of Rs 25.91 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ranveer Singh Becomes Ducati’s Brand Ambassador

While confirming the news through an official press release, the company says Singh’s fans will be able to see him taking part in the company’s multiple experiential events including Bharat GP, MotoGP races in the Asia-Pacific region, World Ducati Week event, which is the biggest motorcycle festival globally that takes place at Italy’s at Misano.

Release also says Singh will be present or participate in the company’s various events promotional events and new launches worldwide.

Here’s What Ranveer Singh Says

Ranveer Singh also reacted about the same and released an official statement saying he is to be the ambassador of Ducati, a brand that is iconic in the automotive world. The actor said he resonates with the spirit of the brand, which exudes style and defines performance. Ducati represents a perfect blend of power, sophistication, and innovation, and it’s an honor to become the face of the legendary brand that stands for the passionate and relentless pursuit of excellence, Singh added. He also expressed his excitement to rev up the engine and conquer new horizons with the company.

Ducati Diavel V4 Engine and Power

Talking about the newly launched Diavel V4, the bike comes with an 1158 cc V4 Granturismo engine that generates a max power of 165 bhp and 126 nm of peak torque. Those who have booked the vehicle will begin soon across all Ducati stores in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Kochi, Chandigarh, and Ahmedabad.