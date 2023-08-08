Ducati Diavel V4 Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 25.91 Lakh

In a thrilling turn of events, the iconic luxury motorcycle brand Ducati has set the roads ablaze with a double announcement today.

Ducati has taken the motorcycle world by storm by launching the spectacular Diavel V4 and by welcoming the dynamic Indian movie industry’s leading heartthrob, Ranveer Singh, as the brand ambassador for India.

“Here’s welcoming Ranveer to the world of Ducati at the launch of the Diavel V4! We are thrilled to announce him as our Ambassador and congratulate him as the first Diavel V4 of India heads to his garage!" as stated by Ducati.

2023 Ducati Diavel V4: Price

Having said that, the Diavel V4 is priced at Rs 25.91 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike is all set to make its grand debut at Ducati showrooms across key cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Chandigarh.

2023 Ducati Diavel V4: Features

The Ducati Diavel V4 comes equipped with an array of impressive features. These include the Omega DRL headlight and a multi-point LED rear light unit beneath the tail, enhancing visibility and style. The bike also offers a 5-inch TFT dashboard with Bluetooth integration and the Ducati Link App, with an optional integrated turn-by-turn navigation system. Additionally, the Diavel V4 offers 3 Power Modes and 4 Riding Modes, catering to various preferences and road conditions. The bike is offered in two color options namely Ducati Red and Thrilling Black.

2023 Ducati Diavel V4: Engine

The bike draws its power from a 1158cc V4 Granturismo engine. The motor generates a top power of 168 bhp at 10750rpm and a peak torque of 126 Nm at 7500rpm. On the road, its monocoque aluminium frame guarantees both structural reliability and dynamic agility. This motorbike has a 20-litre steel fuel tank and is intended for long distance travel.

2023 Ducati Diavel V4: Chassis

The Diavel V4’s performance is fine-tuned with a 50 mm fully adjustable fork and a mono-shock absorber that offers complete customization. The braking system consists of double 330 mm discs and Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers at the front. The bike’s handling is optimized by the sleek Diablo Rosso III rear tyre in a 240/45 size.

2023 Ducati Diavel V4: Electronic Package

The motorcycle’s cutting-edge electronic package, which includes a 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (6D IMU) and a slew of cutting-edge features like ABS Cornering, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Ducati Power Launch (DPL), Ducati Quick Shift up/down (DQS) and Cruise Control, is the pinnacle of the industry. The Ducati Diavel V4 is a ground-breaking masterpiece in the world of motorcycles because to this comprehensive fusion of performance, design, and technology.

The Diavel V4’s roar and Ranveer Singh’s star power have undoubtedly set the stage for a new era of audacious adventures on the roads of India.