Ducati Monster SP Teased: India Launch All Set For THIS Date, Check Price and Specs

The luxury yet high-performance motorcycle makers in India Ducati finally broke the silence over the launch date of its upcoming feature-loaded Monster SP performance motorcycle. While sharing a poster of the performance-oriented bike on its official Instagram handle, the brand confirmed the Italian bike will hit the Indian market on May 2 this year.

Apart from this, the company also that Monster SP will arrive in the market at the starting price of Rs 15.95 lakh (ex-showroom, India). However, the price might fluctuate, depending on the models.

Here’s what to expect from Ducati MonsterSP

The bike will come with several features and a lot of updates, including a brand-new projector-style headlight with LED DRL, a step-up seat, an on-side twin-pod exhaust, a small flyscreen, front indicators mounted on the fuel tank shrouds, three ride modes (Sport, Road, and Wet, wheelie control, cornering ABS, traction, a USB socket, red and black dual-tone paint scheme among others. The report says that the sports bike will flaunt 17-inch alloy wheels and a 4.3-inch colour TFT display that will allow the riders to track all the important information such as RPM, fuel capacity, gear postioning, navigation and whatnot.

The Ducati Monster SP will feature NIX 43mm upside-down front forks and an Ohlins rear mono-shock ( both completely adjustable) in order to provide full control of the suspension duties. Apart from this, the motorcycle also will a massive 14-liter fuel tank with Ducati badging on it, an 840mm seat height, and a kerb mass of 186 kilogrammes.

Moving towards the powertrain, Monster SPwill feature a powerful 973cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which will churn out a max power of 109.9bhp at 9,250rpm and 93Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm.

