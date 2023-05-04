e-Sprinto to Launch its Second High-Speed Electric Scooter Amery, Promises 140 Km on a Single Charge

India’ fastest growing electric two-wheeler brand, e-Sprinto is all set to launch Amery, its newest high-speed electric scooter promising a range of 140 km on a single charge, revolutionizing urban commuting. With a targeted launch date of within a month, Amery has already captured the attention of environmentally conscious consumers and electric scooter enthusiasts across India. The e-scooter is designed for urban riders aged 20 to 35, and comes with advanced safety features, unparalleled performance, and a sleek design that is sure to turn heads. Besides these, the vehicle can achieve a top speed of 65 km in an hour and comes with a carrying capacity of 150 kg.

“At e-Sprinto, we take great pride in our commitment to quality and innovation, and Amery electric scooter is a testament to that,” said Mr. Atul Gupta, Co-Founder & Director of e-Sprinto. “As the urban landscape continues to evolve and demand for sustainable transportation solutions surges, Amery is particularly designed to cater for the requirements of city riders. Our team of engineers and designers have poured their expertise and passion into developing this product and we are sure it will not only meet but surpass the expectations of urban commuters. With its sleek design, impressive speed and performance, and top-of-the-line safety features, Amery is sure to make heads turn and hearts race.”

Compliant with the government’s FAME2 policy, e-Sprinto aims to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and promote sustainable mobility in India. Interested buyers can purchase the Amery scooter from authorized e-Sprinto dealerships and showrooms across the country. The company has confirmed that the price of the Amery will be disclosed on launch day.

Moreover, e-Sprinto is planning to launch 4 products in 2023, and is offering an introductory offer price for the first 100 customers. This limited-time incentive is aimed to galvanize early adoption of the Amery and create a groundswell of interest among the discerning urban riders who prioritize sustainability, safety, and style. For those who want to make a bold statement about their values and aspirations, Amery is not just an electric scooter – it’s a powerful symbol of their vision for a smarter, more sustainable future.

