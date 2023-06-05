E20 Fuel-Ready Suzuki V-Strom SX, Gixxer 250 Series and Burgman Street EX Launched

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the E20 compliant versions of the V-Strom SX, Gixxer 250 series and Burgman Street EX in the country. With this latest announcement, all the domestic two-wheeler products in Suzuki’s portfolio will now be able to run on fuel with upto 20 percent ethanol blend.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are proud to share that our entire domestic product portfolio is now E20 compliant. This positive shift is quite ahead of the timeline stated by the Government of India for the two-wheeler industry. While we continue to cater to the diverse demands of our customers, as a responsible company we are also committed to reducing the carbon footprint for cleaner and greener tomorrow."

top videos

The company already retails E20 compliant Gixxer series, Access 125, Avenis, and Burgman Street in the Indian market. The E20 fuel-ready versions of the V-Strom SX, Gixxer 250 series and Burgman Street EX will go on sale from the third week of June at all the Suzuki Premium dealerships. The prices of the E20 compliant models are expected to be, more or less, unchanged.

“This is one more tangible step in line with our commitment towards manufacturing models that contribute towards sustainability and deliver superior riding experience,” added Handa.