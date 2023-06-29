CHANGE LANGUAGE
Electric Two-Wheeler Sales Declines to Lowest in 16 Months
Electric Two-Wheeler Sales Declines to Lowest in 16 Months

Curated By: Paras Yadav

News18.com

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 19:10 IST

New Delhi, India

Ola Electric Scooters (Photo: Ola Electric)

Ola Electric Scooters (Photo: Ola Electric)

Overall in June 2023, the sales of electric two-wheelers dropped month-by-month to 61 percent. However, the electric vehicle manufacturers are optimistic

The FAME 2 subsidy on electric vehicles, was recently slashed by the government. This has led to a steep increase in the prices of electric two-wheelers.

The registration of e-scooters has dropped to the lowest in 16 months in June 2023 as reported by Vahan data.

The Vahan vehicle registration portal depicts 35,461 units sold till June 27th. The Electric two-wheeler sales dropped from 3.391 units per day to 1,363

units per day in May.

Overall in June 2023, the sales of electric two-wheelers dropped month-by-month to 61 percent. The sales volume is expected to be around 40,000 to 40,500 units. However, the electric vehicle manufacturers are optimistic.

Ather Energy witnessed a drop of 35 - 40 Percent in sales compared to sales in May. Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer expects sales to improve next month.

first published:June 29, 2023, 19:10 IST
last updated:June 29, 2023, 19:10 IST